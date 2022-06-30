 
Thursday Jun 30 2022
PTI snatched Punjab's right: Maryam

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz gestures while she speaks in the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP/File
  • Maryam says Imran Khan has "long list of crimes against Punjab." 
  • "Khan has snatched the rights of people and created problems for them," she adds. 
  • LHC orders to recount the votes of Hamza Shahbaz's election for the CM slot.

Following the Lahore High Court's (LHC) order of recounting the votes of Punjab chief minister's election, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Thursday berated the PTI and said that it has "snatched the right of the people of Punjab." 

Earlier today, the LHC ordered to recount the votes of Hamza Shahbaz's election for the CM's slot. The court directed to exclude the votes of 25 PTI dissidents. 

PTI had filed five separate pleas challenging the conduct of Punjab Assembly on April 16, alongside Hamza's election.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N vice-president wrote: "From snatching the mandate from people in 2018 to plundering Punjab's money through Usman Buzdar, Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's list of crimes is long against Punjab." 

Maryam said that Khan had "snatched the rights of people and created problems for them."

Hamza Shahbaz was elected CM on April 16 with 197 votes, while PTI and PML-Q candidate Pervez Elahi received no votes. The PTI had declared a boycott of the CM's election. 

