 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Punjab CM polls: LHC accepts PTI's pleas against Hamza Shahbaz's election

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

In a major development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday accepted PTI's petitions against the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister.

Related items

A five-member LHC bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan announced the verdict on pleas filed by PTI, against Hamza's election as CM on Thursday. 

Further details will be revealed shortly in a written verdict.

Amid ruckus, Hamza Shahbaz elected Punjab CM

Hamza was elected as chief minister Punjab in a ruckus marred session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16, 2022.

Ahead of the vote, three PTI members of the Punjab Assembly were arrested for attacking Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as the party boycotted the session to elect the new chief minister.

Hamza was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes. While his opponent, Elahi did not receive any votes as his party and PTI had boycotted the polls.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist

Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist
Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan
Another fuel price hike likely in next fortnight

Another fuel price hike likely in next fortnight
PM Shehbaz vows 'unwavering' security support to Chinese investors

PM Shehbaz vows 'unwavering' security support to Chinese investors
Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto

Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto
Karachi’s weather turns pleasant due to overnight light rain

Karachi’s weather turns pleasant due to overnight light rain
Masks on flights 'absolute must' again, CAA warns

Masks on flights 'absolute must' again, CAA warns
Former IG Sindh AD Khawaja sends legal notice to Rao Anwar

Former IG Sindh AD Khawaja sends legal notice to Rao Anwar
FIA arrests group teaching black magic online

FIA arrests group teaching black magic online

Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan in fourth week of July on Nawaz Sharif's order

Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan in fourth week of July on Nawaz Sharif's order
Qureshi claims PTI 'conspired' against him to ensure defeat on provincial assembly seat in 2018 elections

Qureshi claims PTI 'conspired' against him to ensure defeat on provincial assembly seat in 2018 elections

Latest

view all