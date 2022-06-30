 
health
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Air pollution increases risk of death by 20%: study

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

An Industrial Factory Emitting Smoke.—Pexel
An Industrial Factory Emitting Smoke.—Pexel

  • Multiethnic study sample includes 50,045 participants from Iran.
  • WHO says 24% of deaths worldwide can be attributed to environment.
  • Individuals who used biomass fuel like wood were 36% more likey to experience such a death.

A recent study has found that air pollution contributes to cardiovascular-related mortality. 

Medical News Today reported that researchers found that household air pollution is linked with cardiovascular-related deaths. 

While several factors affect health like genetics, environment can play a huge role in health risks. 

WHO says 24% of deaths worldwide can be attributed to the environment. This includes exposure to detrimental chemicals, harsh weather events like heat waves, sanitation, and air pollution. 

Related items

Scientists are still studying and exploring how environmental factors cause risk to heart health.

The multiethnic study sample included 50,045 participants from Iran.

The research studied multiple factors like proximity to traffic, socioeconomic situation, population density, and fuel use in households, to mention a few. 

Areas with higher air pollution were found likelier to have cardiovascular mortality. There was a 20% more chance of general all-cause mortality.

Individuals who use biomass fuel like wood were 36% more likely to experience such a death.

The study authors noted the need to address environmental risks especially those related to heart health. 

More From Health:

Doctors warn people who sleep in presence of light

Doctors warn people who sleep in presence of light
Can air pollution particles reach and damage the brain?

Can air pollution particles reach and damage the brain?
First case of human contracting COVID-19 from cat surfaces

First case of human contracting COVID-19 from cat surfaces
Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Similar body odours often lead to friendship: study

Similar body odours often lead to friendship: study
Doctors transplant kidneys into children without immune suppressing drugs

Doctors transplant kidneys into children without immune suppressing drugs
Women have stronger immune systems: Why that's not always a good thing

Women have stronger immune systems: Why that's not always a good thing
Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge

Govt decides to ‘fully activate’ NCOC as COVID cases surge
Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months

Mask up: Fresh COVID cases in Pakistan cross 500-mark first time in three months
The more miscarriages and stillbirths, the greater risk of stroke: study

The more miscarriages and stillbirths, the greater risk of stroke: study
£150 million invested in NHS mental health services to better support people

£150 million invested in NHS mental health services to better support people
Karachi’s COVID-19 infection rate decreases to 9%

Karachi’s COVID-19 infection rate decreases to 9%

Latest

view all