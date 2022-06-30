Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard's legal woes far away from over

Amber Heard's legal troubles don not seem to end anytime soon even after losing defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress, 36, is reportedly being investigated for allegations of perjury in Australia following 2015 dog-smuggling furore.

Heard - who was in Australia while Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5 - was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals in July 2015, however the case was closed when she pled guilty to falsifying travel documents in a Gold Coast court in April 2016.

But the actress's dog-smuggling saga was given new life in October 2021, The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment told ET Canada that it is 'investigating allegations of perjury by Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of [her] two dogs into Australia'.

The department's perjury investigation stems from testimony given by a former employee of Depp during his UK libel case against a newspaper in 2020.



Kevin Murphy, Depp's former estate manager, raised eyebrows Down Under when he told the London court that Heard had ordered him to lie on oath after she flew the pets into Queensland in a private jet without declaring them.

Perjury, as per reports, carries a maximum jail term of 14 years while the latter offence can result in a seven-year stretch under the Queensland penal code. Amber Heard may face arrest if she tried to enter the country again.'