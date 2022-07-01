 
world
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian apex court declares Nupur Sharma remarks cause of Udaipur homicide

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Suspended BJP member Nupur Sharma. — Twitter
Suspended BJP member Nupur Sharma. — Twitter

India's Supreme Court on Friday declared the blasphemous remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma the cause of igniting tensions across the country that subsequently led to the gory murder of a Hindu tailor by two men in Udaipur.

Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for India's ruling right-wing until her sacking this month, sparked a furore in the Islamic world when she made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on a TV show.

The remarks sparked widespread protests in India and abroad with Muslims demanding she be severely punished, and the row has since sparked violence in Udaipur, and later the beheading of the tailor on camera.

Related items

The court, during the hearing of Sharma's plea seeking transfer of multiple FIRs filed against her to Delhi, said that she created a row that "set [the] country on fire." 

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady [Sharma] is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," NDTV quoted the apex court as remarking.

The court called out Sharma to apologise to the entire country [India] for putting its national security at stake.

"She faces threats or she has become a security threat," the judges reprimanded. They also snubbed the politician's request of "equal treatment" and "no discrimination", saying that people get arrested immediately when she files the FIRs and "no one can dare to touch you" when the FIRs are against her.

Sharma, however, has withdrawn her pleas where she had cited threats to her.

More From World:

Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on US Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on US Supreme Court
Rise of Arab-Israel axis pushes Iran to redouble nuclear talks push

Rise of Arab-Israel axis pushes Iran to redouble nuclear talks push
Girls' education raised at Taliban's first national gathering since takeover

Girls' education raised at Taliban's first national gathering since takeover
World Bank creates fund to better prevent, respond to pandemics

World Bank creates fund to better prevent, respond to pandemics
US Supreme Court limits government powers to curb greenhouse gases

US Supreme Court limits government powers to curb greenhouse gases
South African killer whales murder sharks, eat their livers

South African killer whales murder sharks, eat their livers
Sweden introduces 'methane-reduced' beef at grocery stores

Sweden introduces 'methane-reduced' beef at grocery stores
How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
Germany to make legal gender change easier

Germany to make legal gender change easier
Woman made to cook and eat human flesh, Congo group tells UN

Woman made to cook and eat human flesh, Congo group tells UN

Latest

view all