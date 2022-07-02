 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
Johnny Depp friend says ‘no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow’

Johnny Depp Pirates of the Caribbean co-star and his friend of 20 years Greg Ellis has opened up about the actor following his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.

Speaking to the Fox News, Greg shared about his friendship with Depp and his views on Amber Heard-Johnny Depp verdict.

The actor, 54 also spoke in length about Johnny Depp appearing in another Pirates of the Caribbean film as Jack Sparrow.

About Depp-Heard trial, Grey said he was ‘elated, releived and very emotional’ after the verdict was announced.

About their friendship, Depp co-star said they have known each other for 20 years after they first met for a table read of the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Speaking about a potential Pirates of the Caribbean film and Depp’s absence, Greg Ellis said there is ‘no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow.’

