Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status

Whatsapp announces it is working on major updates.

Users have been requesting the ability to hide online status.

Users will soon be able to decide who can see their online status.

Whatsapp is working on a new feature in its Beta version which will allow users to hide their online status on Android, iOS, and Desktop, reported WABetaInfo.

WABetaInfo reported that many users have been requesting an update where they would be able to hide their online status.

Users will soon be able to decide who can see their online status. In the privacy settings, users will be able to make a choice similar to the "last seen" settings.



The choices would be the same as other privacy options.

Non-contacts won’t be able to see when you’re online.—WA Beta Info

WABetaInfo reassured users that while the screenshot is from iOS, the company is developing the feature for upcoming beta updates for Android and Desktop.

The company also announced it was working on major updates such as editing text messages. It is working on bringing this new feature in a future version of the app.