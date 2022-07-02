 
Saturday Jul 02, 2022
Web Desk

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
  • Three terrorists killed during exchange of fire.
  • Weapons and ammunition was also recovered.
  • Development takes place during an intelligence-based operation.

Security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists and these terrorists were involved in terror activities against security forces.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed during the fire exchange.

Four killed in Dossali

Last week, the security forces killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Dossali, North Waziristan.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists during the encounter.

