Saturday Jun 25 2022
Security forces gun down four terrorists in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army soldiers at the Line of Control. — AFP/File
  • Four terrorists killed during exchange of fire.
  • Weapons and ammunition was also recovered.
  • Development takes place during an intelligence-based operation.

Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s general area Dossali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that these four terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed during the security operation.

Two killed in Dera Ismail Khan

A day earlier, the security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists during the encounter.

