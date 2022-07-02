 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Americans want video games to be taught in schools: survey

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Americans want video games to be taught in schools: survey

  • Survey reveals 54% of American adults want video games to be taught in schools.
  • It also reveals 88% of college students said they would major in gaming if possible.
  • Wargaming's publishing director says there a lot that can be learned from gaming.

In a survey conducted by OnePoll, 54% of American adults want video games to be taught in schools, with 41% saying that it should be taught in elementary school and 42% in favour of video game education starting in middle school.

Video games are insanely popular — with the average person starting to play at the age of 11.

In another survey, 88% of college students said they would major in gaming if possible.

Related items

Of the college students interested in a gaming career, 60% said they would want their studies to include content creation communications and streaming, 50% said gaming proficiency and 50% said graphic and technical skills.

“Just like in math, social studies and reading classes, there’s a lot that can be learned from gaming,” says Artur Plociennik, publishing director at Wargaming, in a statement.

“Giving kids a place to develop real-life skills in video games is something that can give them a bright future that is as fun as it is lucrative.”

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp is planning to increase time limit to delete messages

WhatsApp is planning to increase time limit to delete messages

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes
Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status

Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status
Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale

Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale
Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA

Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA
Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea

Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea
Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast
This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022

This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022
EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW

EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW
Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app

Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app

Latest

view all