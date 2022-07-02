Badminton player Palwasha Bashir makes interesting comeback

Pakistan's badminton player Palwasha Bashir. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Eager to be back on badminton courts, Pakistan’s iconic badminton player Palwasha Bashir couldn’t wait anymore to regain full fitness before starting to play again and has made an interesting comeback to the courts.

Palwasha suffered serious injuries in March which ruled her out of badminton action since then. She was forced to miss the national trials for the commonwealth games and the national ranking tournament which started in Bahawalpur on Saturday.

The top-doubles player shared her latest training videos with Geo News in which she can be seen practicing various shots while being seated on a chair with her injured leg placed on another chair.

She said that being four months away from court was very frustrating for her and she couldn’t wait anymore as the is her passion.

“It may take around one more month before I am fully fit but I don’t want to wait anymore, I wanted to find a way to resume my training,” she said.

“So, this was the best possible way. No matter if my legs are not fully fit but my hands are fit and I can practice my shots with them and flex some muscles,” Palwasha added.

Palwasha added that the injury she suffered will always be remembered because she fought each hour and each day to overcome this hurdle.

"I am preparing my body and mind for upcoming events. Behind the tears and the pain is the will to keep going, not to give up and come back stronger," she said.

"I have faced a lot of problems these couple of months but surely Allah will reward me with the best. Verily, hard work always pays off. Soon I will be in court with the better version of myself," the badminton player aimed.