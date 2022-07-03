 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love
Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love

A body language expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s subtle moves in public are proof of the couple’s profound love.

Weighing on the reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are always seen holding hands in public, Inbaal Honigman told the Express, “Looking at Harry and Meghan, they are certainly in love.”

“They haven’t been married for that many years, and are still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship. 

"So their constant hand-holding, cuddling, leaning on each other, are displays of affection, which are definitely genuine and not for the cameras,” the expert said.

Talking about the couple’s facial expression, Honigman said its ‘always complete’. 

“They don’t pull fake faces, but they’re not always 100% united in their responses. They know each other well, but have not morphed into one another, which in itself is actually healthy.”

Meanwhile another body language Darren Stanton told PureWow that their ‘relationship has strengthened and evolved over time.’

“Both Harry and Meghan are very tactile with one another,” he noted.

“When they hold hands, not only are their hands intertwined but their forearms also touch, signifying the deep connection they have,” he explained. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze

Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze
Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again

Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again
Prince Charles’ charity is after new audit manager for better use of funds: reports

Prince Charles’ charity is after new audit manager for better use of funds: reports
Cristiano Ronaldo called out for ruining historical area of Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo called out for ruining historical area of Manchester
Adele opens up on ‘brutal’ backlash after Las Vegas shows cancellation

Adele opens up on ‘brutal’ backlash after Las Vegas shows cancellation
Meghan Markle declared more intelligent than Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle declared more intelligent than Kate Middleton
Johnny Depp wins hearts again after Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp wins hearts again after Amber Heard defamation case
Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards

Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards
Adele pauses concert four times to check on audience

Adele pauses concert four times to check on audience
US celebrities including Jennifer Aniston ignore Meghan's Vogue interview

US celebrities including Jennifer Aniston ignore Meghan's Vogue interview
Bella Hadid shows some serious PDA with boyfriend who she met through Kardashians

Bella Hadid shows some serious PDA with boyfriend who she met through Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian shares Muslim scholar's quote, thanks God for healing Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares Muslim scholar's quote, thanks God for healing Travis Barker

Latest

view all