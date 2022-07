People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. — Reuters/ Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Several people have been injured due to gunshots.

Copenhagen police says officers had been sent to the Field's mall.

People could be seen running at the site of shooting.

COPENHAGEN: Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots and one person had been arrested at a shopping centre in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the Field's mall after reports of a shooting, and asked people to send footage and other relevant details from the scene.



Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.