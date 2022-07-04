 
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Reuters

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Army cadets take part in a parade during the Lord Mayors show in London, Britain November 13, 2021.—Reuters
Army cadets take part in a parade during the Lord Mayor's show in London, Britain November 13, 2021.—Reuters 

  • British army's YouTube account gets hacked and renamed to "Ark Invest".
  • Twitter used to post about cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.
  • Its Twitter currently has 362,000 followers, while YouTube has 177,000 subscribers.

LONDON: The British Army regained control of its Twitter and YouTube accounts on Sunday after they were briefly hacked and used to post about cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.

"Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident," a post on the @BritishArmy Twitter handle said. Earlier the account had retweeted several posts about NFTs.

The army's YouTube account, which had been renamed 'Ark Invest' and showed several videos relating to cryptocurrency, was also restored to its original state.

Its Twitter feed currently has 362,000 followers, while the YouTube channel has 177,000 subscribers.

Ark Invest is the name of a global investment firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted via email and the company's website.

More From Sci-Tech:

Milky Way’s biggest star is dying

Milky Way’s biggest star is dying
Robots might soon be able to 'smell' cancer

Robots might soon be able to 'smell' cancer
Small browsers can compete with Big Tech with forthcoming bill

Small browsers can compete with Big Tech with forthcoming bill
Google will delete location history of abortion clinics to ensure privacy

Google will delete location history of abortion clinics to ensure privacy
Americans want video games to be taught in schools: survey

Americans want video games to be taught in schools: survey

WhatsApp is planning to increase time limit to delete messages

WhatsApp is planning to increase time limit to delete messages

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes
Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status

Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status
Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale

Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale
Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA

Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA
Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea

Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea
Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

Latest

view all