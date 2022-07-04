COVID patients more likely to develop serious brain diseases later in life

Split model of brain.—Unsplash

Data from 919,731 people who tested for virus are studied by researchers.

COVID-19 can cause enduring mental health problems.

It can increase risk of developing life-altering brain challenges.

Scientists studying the long-term effects of COVID-19 warned that the virus could be linked with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Multiple pieces of research have shown that COVID-19 has the ability to cause enduring mental health problems and cognitive impacts.

A Danish study disclosed that the virus which has killed many across the globe can increase the risk of developing life-altering brain challenges.

The researchers of the study analysed the data collected from 919,731 people who tested for the virus. Out of those, 43,375 positive patients were 3.5 times likelier to develop Alzheimer's and 2.6 times more likely to get Parkinson’s later in life.



Even worse, the group was 4.8 times more like to go through a brain bleed.

“We found support for an increased risk of being diagnosed with neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular disorders in COVID-19 positive compared to COVID-negative patients, which must be confirmed or refuted by large registry studies in the near future," said Dr Pardis Zarifkar, lead author from the Department of Neurology at Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Acording to Eureka Alert, the study was presented at the 8th European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress.

