Amber Heard files motion to dismiss verdict month after losing case against Johnny Depp: report

Month after losing defamation case against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's attorneys have reportedly begun the appeal process.

The Aquaman actress' lawyers argued that the verdict had legal reasoning problems and discrepancies in the jury selection process, according to filings obtained by Courthouse TV and reported by several media outlets.

Heard's lawyers, in addition, claim that the Pirates of The Caribbean star was awarded excessive damages for the defamation lawsuit. They were reported to have claimed that the verdict is inconsistent.

Heard’s attorneys, according to Variety, filed a motion Friday requesting that the verdict of the defamation trial be tossed. In addition to her lawyers arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, the 43-page document has submitted to the Fairfax County Circuit Court .

It is to mention here that a civil jury of seven people agreed on all three counts of Depp's claims and found that he was due $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, due to Virginia state law, the latter figure was capped at $350,000.

As for Heard's claims in the counterclaim, she was only awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. So, Depp received only $8.35 million.

Amber Heard's lawyers insist that the monetary amount awarded to Depp is not supported by the evidence and claim that the verdict is inconsistent, so it should be overturned.

It's also being reported that Heard's lawyers have raised question on one of the jurors credibility as they are asking the court to investigate a juror for allegedly misrepresenting the actress' age.