 
world
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Man slaughters wife with axe over dowry dispute

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Representational image of an axe. — Pixabay/ Markus Spiske
Representational image of an axe. — Pixabay/ Markus Spiske

A married couple got into a fight over dowry, which ended with the husband killing his wife with an axe on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, according to police.

The police received information the following morning on Sunday and arrested the man.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey, the couple married in March this year and at the time, the bride’s side gave more dowry than they could afford, according to NDTV.

However, the man’s family continued harassing the woman, 22-year-old Kajal, for more money and a motorcycle. 

The tensions between the couple escalated when her husband, Ravi, discovered Kajal had told her family about his family’s demands.

A dispute began which resulted in Ravi slitting Kajal’s throat with an axe.

The police have recovered the woman’s body for postmortem and registered a case against Ravi and his family members with an investigation underway.

More From World:

Disney set to lose iconic Mickey Mouse character in 2024

Disney set to lose iconic Mickey Mouse character in 2024
China rejects NASA accusation it will take over the moon

China rejects NASA accusation it will take over the moon
Spain seizes first underwater drug-smuggling drones

Spain seizes first underwater drug-smuggling drones
Turkish inflation hits two-decade high of 78.6%

Turkish inflation hits two-decade high of 78.6%
Sleeping 'fully clothed in case of building collapse', says a Cuban resident

Sleeping 'fully clothed in case of building collapse', says a Cuban resident
Ghost world exhibition: Ghouls and spirits draw Taiwanese crowds

Ghost world exhibition: Ghouls and spirits draw Taiwanese crowds
Iran cuts oil prices to compete with Russia in China

Iran cuts oil prices to compete with Russia in China
More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate

More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate
EU lending arm aims to raise 100b euros to help rebuild Ukraine

EU lending arm aims to raise 100b euros to help rebuild Ukraine
British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack
Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall

Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall
Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man

Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man

Latest

view all