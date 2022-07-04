Man slaughters wife with axe over dowry dispute

Representational image of an axe. — Pixabay/ Markus Spiske

A married couple got into a fight over dowry, which ended with the husband killing his wife with an axe on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, according to police.



The police received information the following morning on Sunday and arrested the man.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey, the couple married in March this year and at the time, the bride’s side gave more dowry than they could afford, according to NDTV.

However, the man’s family continued harassing the woman, 22-year-old Kajal, for more money and a motorcycle.

The tensions between the couple escalated when her husband, Ravi, discovered Kajal had told her family about his family’s demands.



A dispute began which resulted in Ravi slitting Kajal’s throat with an axe.

The police have recovered the woman’s body for postmortem and registered a case against Ravi and his family members with an investigation underway.