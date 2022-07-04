 
world
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
AFP

UN panel urges UAE to give women equal divorce rights

By
AFP

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Representational image showing a divorce decree. — AFP/ File
Representational image showing a divorce decree. — AFP/ File

  • UN urges Emirati women be given "equal rights to acquire, change and retain their nationality".
  • Says Personal Status Law discriminatea against women and girls, particularly de jure retention of male guardianship.
  • Say UAE "very competent and very prepared" when taking issues into account.

GENEVA: United Nations experts on Monday urged the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to give women the same nationality rights as men and called for equal rights between the sexes in marriage and divorce.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) voiced its concerns following a fourth periodic review of the United Arab Emirates.

CEDAW is a body of 23 independent experts that monitors the implementation of the treaty on ending discrimination against women.

"The committee expressed concern about numerous provisions of the Personal Status Law that discriminate against women and girls, particularly the de jure retention of male guardianship, the persistence of polygamy, and the limited grounds for divorce available to women," it said.

"It recommended that the state party undertake a comprehensive legislative review to provide women with equal rights in marriage, family relations, divorce and with regard to property and custody of children."

The experts were also concerned that women in the UAE did not have the same right as men to pass on their nationality to their children.

They urged the country to grant Emirati women "equal rights to acquire, change and retain their nationality and to confer it on their children and foreign spouses".

Committee member Lia Nadaraia told reporters in Geneva that the UAE had made "big progress" since 2015 and the last periodic review and hoped that the body´s recommendations this time would also be accepted.

She also said the UAE was "very competent and very prepared" when taking the issues into account.

More From World:

Man slaughters wife with axe over dowry dispute

Man slaughters wife with axe over dowry dispute
Disney set to lose iconic Mickey Mouse character in 2024

Disney set to lose iconic Mickey Mouse character in 2024
China rejects NASA accusation it will take over the moon

China rejects NASA accusation it will take over the moon
Spain seizes first underwater drug-smuggling drones

Spain seizes first underwater drug-smuggling drones
Turkish inflation hits two-decade high of 78.6%

Turkish inflation hits two-decade high of 78.6%
Sleeping 'fully clothed in case of building collapse', says a Cuban resident

Sleeping 'fully clothed in case of building collapse', says a Cuban resident
Ghost world exhibition: Ghouls and spirits draw Taiwanese crowds

Ghost world exhibition: Ghouls and spirits draw Taiwanese crowds
Iran cuts oil prices to compete with Russia in China

Iran cuts oil prices to compete with Russia in China
More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate

More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate
EU lending arm aims to raise 100b euros to help rebuild Ukraine

EU lending arm aims to raise 100b euros to help rebuild Ukraine
British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack
Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall

Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall

Latest

view all