 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. — Reuters/File
A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. — Reuters/File

  • Sources say SpiceJet flight SG-11 developed a technical fault in mid-air in Pakistani airspace.
  • Say permission to make emergency landing was granted on humanitarian grounds.
  • Say passengers are not allowed to disembark.

A Dubai-bound Indian flight carrying 138 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to a technical fault.

Sources within the aviation department said SpiceJet flight SG-11 developed a technical fault in mid-air. Since the plane was in Pakistani airspace, the flight captain sought permission for an emergency landing at Karachi's airport, they said.

The sources further stated that the Pakistani authorities granted the Indian aircraft permission to land on humanitarian grounds.

The passengers are not, however, allowed to disembark.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that engineers are working to fix the fault and only after their clearance will the aircraft be allowed to fly.

In a statement, the Indian airline stated that SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning.

“The aircraft landed safely at Karachi. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”

A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, it added.

More From Pakistan:

MQM’s Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for seven days

MQM’s Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for seven days

NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise
10 killed as rain pounds Balochistan

10 killed as rain pounds Balochistan
By-poll in PP-168 Lahore: A PML-N candidate on his own?

By-poll in PP-168 Lahore: A PML-N candidate on his own?
Dua Zahra's father's emotional message to daughter

Dua Zahra's father's emotional message to daughter
Heavy rain floods houses, blocks roads in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Heavy rain floods houses, blocks roads in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Local authorities praised for cleaning Karachi garbage dump

Local authorities praised for cleaning Karachi garbage dump

'Mastermind' of Karachi University bomb blast remanded in police custody till July 16

'Mastermind' of Karachi University bomb blast remanded in police custody till July 16
In meeting with UK envoy, Imran stresses need to curb money laundering

In meeting with UK envoy, Imran stresses need to curb money laundering
Critical in-camera meeting of parliamentary committee on national security today

Critical in-camera meeting of parliamentary committee on national security today
Pakistan's trade deficit soars by 55.29%

Pakistan's trade deficit soars by 55.29%
Karachi, it's going to rain again today

Karachi, it's going to rain again today

Latest

view all