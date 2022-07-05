Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. — Reuters/File

Sources say SpiceJet flight SG-11 developed a technical fault in mid-air in Pakistani airspace.

Say permission to make emergency landing was granted on humanitarian grounds.

Say passengers are not allowed to disembark.

A Dubai-bound Indian flight carrying 138 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to a technical fault.



Sources within the aviation department said SpiceJet flight SG-11 developed a technical fault in mid-air. Since the plane was in Pakistani airspace, the flight captain sought permission for an emergency landing at Karachi's airport, they said.

The sources further stated that the Pakistani authorities granted the Indian aircraft permission to land on humanitarian grounds.

The passengers are not, however, allowed to disembark.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that engineers are working to fix the fault and only after their clearance will the aircraft be allowed to fly.

In a statement, the Indian airline stated that SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning.

“The aircraft landed safely at Karachi. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”

A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, it added.