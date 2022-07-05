 
world
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
AFP

Iran shuts three cafes in Qom over unveiled women

By
AFP

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Iranian woman wearing a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shops in the capital Tehran. — AFP/File
Iranian woman wearing a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shops in the capital Tehran. — AFP/File 

  • Three coffee shops were closed in Qom due to numerous violations, including women’s lack of veils. 
  • “The owners of the cafes were summoned by police before legal action was taken,” says statement by Revolutionary Guards.
  • Iranian law has required all women to cover their bodies with loose clothing, veil their heads in public.

TEHRAN: Authorities in Iran have closed three coffee shops in the central city of Qom because female customers were not wearing their headscarves, local media reported Monday.

“Three coffee shops were closed in Qom due to numerous violations, including women’s lack of veils and other issues,” said a statement by the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army, published in the newspaper Hamshari.

“The owners of the cafes were summoned by police before legal action was taken,” the statement added.

Qom, a city revered by Shiites as the site where they believe the twelfth imam of Shiite Islam will return, is located 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Since the Islamic revolution of 1979, Iranian law has required all women, regardless of nationality or religious belief, to cover their bodies with loose clothing and veil their heads in public.

More From World:

Chinese city of 13 million shuts down again to avoid COVID 'explosion'

Chinese city of 13 million shuts down again to avoid COVID 'explosion'
NASA to send swimming robots into space

NASA to send swimming robots into space
Trophy hunter who used to kill lions, giraffes mysteriously murdered

Trophy hunter who used to kill lions, giraffes mysteriously murdered
Temperature-proof lithium-ion batteries can help electric cars cover longer distances

Temperature-proof lithium-ion batteries can help electric cars cover longer distances
WATCH: Muslim man carries Hindu friend's body on shoulder for funeral

WATCH: Muslim man carries Hindu friend's body on shoulder for funeral
For UK artist, key to good art is a typewriter

For UK artist, key to good art is a typewriter
In pictures: Inside Indonesia's Islamic boarding school for deaf children

In pictures: Inside Indonesia's Islamic boarding school for deaf children
Richest country in world had -0.09% inflation in 2021

Richest country in world had -0.09% inflation in 2021
China says it has developed mind-reading AI

China says it has developed mind-reading AI
Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls
Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain
Six killed in shooting during US July 4 parade

Six killed in shooting during US July 4 parade

Latest

view all