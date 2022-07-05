Angry groom smacks photographer after he touches bride

The angry groom could be seen smacking the photographer. — Screengrab via Instagram/ Punjabi Industry

While it is natural for men and women to feel possessive of their significant others, a groom took his possessiveness to the next level during his wedding ceremony.

In a wedding video which has recently gone viral on social media, a groom could be seen losing his cool when the photographer touched his bride.

In the footage, which has been posted to Instagram, a bride could be seen striking different poses upon the instructions of the photographer while standing on a stage.

While instructing the bride to pose for the pictures, the photographer could be seen touching her chin twice. The move angered the groom, who could be seen standing on the stage beside the bride.

The short-tempered groom, upon seeing the photographer touching the woman, smacked him on the back.

Following the incident, the bride could be seen bursting into laughter.

The video was posted on a funny videos Instagram page called "Punjabi Industry" last month with the caption "True wala love". However, it is unknown where the incident took place, according to Kalinga TV, which reshared the video on the website.

While the video was deemed funny by most users, some of them condemned the "violence" it projected.

"Looks scripted to me," one of the users wrote.

"Only in India, a physical attack is normal and funny," another user angrily commented.

"Complete misunderstanding. He shouldn't raise hands, should warn first," a third Instagrammer commented.

Meanwhile, a fourth user hoped that action was taken against the groom.

"Hope the groom was charged. Looks like another arranged marriage for an old man to marry a young bride. He will beat her into submission. So funny!!"