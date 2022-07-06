 
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Good news: Exercise on weekend is good enough for you health

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

A woman working out.— Unsplash
A study has found that there is no difference between doing exercise in one go just on the weekend or scheduling it throughout the week.

Research suggests that it does not matter whether a person is a "weekend warrior" or regularly active, reported Daily Mail.

If an individual gets 150 minutes of decent exercise weekly, such as swim, cycle, or even brisk walk, there is no need to have a strict workout schedule.

The total amount of active minutes matters more than when the exercise takes place, suggests the research.

Researchers believe that the findings of the study could prove very beneficial for people who do not get the time to exercise daily.

