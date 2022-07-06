 
health
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Baby born with four arms, legs hailed as 'miracle of nature'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today
The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today 
  • Baby was born with four legs, four arms on its stomach. 
  • Newborn seems to have birth defect called polymelia.
  • Some people say that baby could be an incarnation of Lakshmi.

A baby born with extra limbs, being hailed as a "miracle of nature", has sparked disbelief among the people. 

The baby, who has been compared with the reincarnated version of God, was born in Hardoi, India over the weekend. 

The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today
The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today

The pictures going viral on social media show that the baby was born with extra pair of legs and hands attached to its stomach, India Today reported. 

The baby seems to have a birth defect called polymelia that results in birth with more than one limb. 

The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today
The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today

The baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Centre after the mother started having labour pain. The infant weighed 6.5lbs at birth and is in good health. 

Related items

Large crowds of people visited the hospital to have a look at the baby. 

Some people said that the newborn could be an incarnation of Lakshmi, who is a Hindu goddess with several limbs. 

More From Health:

Good news: Exercise on weekend is good enough for your health

Good news: Exercise on weekend is good enough for your health
People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study

People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study
How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes

How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes
Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future

Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Lack of sleep can lead to teen depression

Lack of sleep can lead to teen depression
Living near busy roads increases risk of death

Living near busy roads increases risk of death
Scientists discover drug that may be the first-ever cure to Hepatitis A

Scientists discover drug that may be the first-ever cure to Hepatitis A
NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%
Discovery of new molecule can cure baldness

Discovery of new molecule can cure baldness

‘Nordic Diet’ can prevent childhood obesity, researchers say

‘Nordic Diet’ can prevent childhood obesity, researchers say

Latest

view all