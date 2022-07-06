Baby born with four arms, legs hailed as 'miracle of nature'

The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today

Baby was born with four legs, four arms on its stomach.

Newborn seems to have birth defect called polymelia.

Some people say that baby could be an incarnation of Lakshmi.

A baby born with extra limbs, being hailed as a "miracle of nature", has sparked disbelief among the people.

The baby, who has been compared with the reincarnated version of God, was born in Hardoi, India over the weekend.

The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today

The pictures going viral on social media show that the baby was born with extra pair of legs and hands attached to its stomach, India Today reported.

The baby seems to have a birth defect called polymelia that results in birth with more than one limb.

The picture shows a baby born with multiple limbs. — India Today

The baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Centre after the mother started having labour pain. The infant weighed 6.5lbs at birth and is in good health.

Large crowds of people visited the hospital to have a look at the baby.

Some people said that the newborn could be an incarnation of Lakshmi, who is a Hindu goddess with several limbs.