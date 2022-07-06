 
health
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Overdosing on Vitamin D supplements can lead to hospitalisation: study

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Representational image of a tablet. — AFP/File
Representational image of a tablet. — AFP/File

  • Excessive vitamin D can cause hypervitaminosis D including effects like vomiting, feeling nauseous, frequent urination.
  • Condition is most likely to form in women, children and others with weak immune systems.
  • “Globally, there is a growing trend of hypervitaminosis D," say researches.

A new study revealed that consuming too much vitamin D can be extremely harmful and lead to hospitalisation.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient, which our bodies pick up from sunlight and some foods but too much vitamin D can cause hypervitaminosis D, a serious health condition including effects like vomiting, feeling nauseous and frequent urination.

“Globally, there is a growing trend of hypervitaminosis D, a clinical condition characterised by elevated serum vitamin D3 levels,” the researchers said in a statement.

This condition is most likely to form in women, children and others with weak immune systems, according to Study Finds

Researchers began examining the effects of overdosing on vitamin D when a man with severe health issues and damaged kidneys was hospitalised.

Blood tests revealed he had taken 80 times the recommended dose of vitamin D and had alarming health issues like tuberculosis, an ear tumour which caused deafness in one ear and a buildup of fluid in the brain, to name a few.

For the next eight days, the man underwent fluids to flush drugs out of his body and was given supplements to strengthen his bones and lower calcium in his blood.

But even two months after being discharged from the hospital, his body still carried an unhealthy level of vitamin D.

“This case report further highlights the potential toxicity of supplements that are largely considered safe until taken in unsafe amounts or in unsafe combinations,” the researchers stated.

More From Health:

Being single increases chances of dying from stomach cancer

Being single increases chances of dying from stomach cancer
Baby born with four arms, legs hailed as 'miracle of nature'

Baby born with four arms, legs hailed as 'miracle of nature'
Good news: Exercise on weekend is good enough for your health

Good news: Exercise on weekend is good enough for your health
People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study

People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study
How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes

How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes
Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future

Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Lack of sleep can lead to teen depression

Lack of sleep can lead to teen depression
Living near busy roads increases risk of death

Living near busy roads increases risk of death
Scientists discover drug that may be the first-ever cure to Hepatitis A

Scientists discover drug that may be the first-ever cure to Hepatitis A
NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

Latest

view all