Being single increases chances of dying from stomach cancer

A person holding their stomach in this representational image. — Pixabay/ Darko Djurin

A new study reveals that single individuals may have an increased risk of dying from stomach cancer.

On the other hand, those with spouses are more likely to receive an early cancer diagnosis, as previous studies have revealed that being married protects patients against premature death.

Researchers say that married couples have the best prognosis of cancer survival, followed by single people and then separated individuals.

“Married people tend to be better off financially. They may also receive emotional encouragement,” corresponding author Professor Aman Xu of the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University said, according to a statement from SWNS.

Stomach cancer is the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Professor Xu and researchers examined 3,647 cases across America where the tumour had not yet spread to other organs. Each patient received their diagnosis between 2010 and 2015.

Married patients had the strongest chance of survival at 72 per cent, with wives more likely to survive than their husbands. The lowest odds of survival were among widowers at 51%.

Researchers say that doctors should take into account a patient’s married or single life when determining how long they will live.