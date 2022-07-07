 
sports
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Romanian tennis player forced to change bra before Wimbledon match

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Romanian player Mihaela Buzarnescu in court.— Tennis World
Romanian player Mihaela Buzarnescu in court.— Tennis World 

  • Rules don't allow any clothing that is not white, including undergarments.
  • Supervisors spot player's "illegal" undergarment during warm-up. 
  • She borrows white bra from her coach. 

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu was asked to change her bra after entering court before the start of the first round of the Wimbledon match against Nastasja Schunk as it was against the dress code.

The Grand Slam's rules do not allow any piece of clothing that is not white, including undergarments. Off-white or cream colours are also not allowed.

Tennis World reported that Wimbledon supervisors spotted Buzarnescu’s "illegal" undergarment during her warm-up. The irregularity was then pointed out to her after which she had to change.

Related items

Buzarnescu, who was wearing a black bra said that it was "too black" and the white one she had was "too transparent". 

 She had to borrow the garment from her coach. 

"That's good, we did it," said Buzarnescu, who ended up winning the match. 

"...all my work in recent weeks has borne fruit today and I am extremely happy I managed this victory,” said Buzarnescu to Eurosport.

More From Sports:

FACTBOX: Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?

FACTBOX: Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?
Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19

Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19
‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon

‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon
Body found by police suspected to be missing Bradford girl

Body found by police suspected to be missing Bradford girl
Heads of MI5, FBI give joint warning of growing threat from China

Heads of MI5, FBI give joint warning of growing threat from China
Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his top executives

Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his top executives
Indian teacher sets example of sincerity with profession, repays 2.9 years' salary

Indian teacher sets example of sincerity with profession, repays 2.9 years' salary
Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month

Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month
Online insults made punishable by jail time in Japan

Online insults made punishable by jail time in Japan
Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister

Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister

Latest

view all