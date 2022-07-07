Princess Charlene’s first solo royal outing since ‘life threatening’ illness: See

 
Princess Charlene of Monaco’s first solo royal outing since last year’s life-threatening illness came earlier this week when she stepped out to visit a maternity ward.

According to Express UK, Charlene paid a special visit to the maternity ward at the Princess Grace Hospital Center where she met with new parents and their newborn babies; the princess herself delivered her twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, at the same hospital.

The outing comes just weeks after Charlene last stepped out for a royal engagement with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco; that appearance was soon after the former Olympic swimmer’s COVID diagnosis.

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Charlene also needed surgery in South Africa earlier in 2021 after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection. 

