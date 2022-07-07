 
health
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Traditional Chinese medicine more effective than standard drugs in children, study finds

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

A doctor examining a child with a stethoscope. —  Pixabay/ Semevent
A doctor examining a child with a stethoscope. —  Pixabay/ Semevent

A new study reveals that traditional Chinese medicine may be more effective in children with respiratory infections than standard drugs.

Researchers analysed 351 children with respiratory infections between two and six years old and divided them into three groups. The first group received a traditional Chinese medicine, Yupineng, while the second group took a conventional drug to treat respiratory infections and the third received a placebo.

They found that Yupinfeng proved to be most beneficial, with three in four children showing positive results after receiving the treatment.

“The strength of our study lies in its rigorous design. It is the largest multicenter study to prove that YPF, a TCM, can be as effective as an allopathic drug in treating RRTIs. It is a major step forward in sharing the benefits of TCM with the world,” said study co-author Rong Ma in a media release.

Dr Julian Allen defends traditional Chinese medicine in Pediatric Investigation.

“Just because we don’t understand how a drug works, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t work. This well-designed RCT could be an important step in addressing western scepticism surrounding TCM and reaping the benefits of its holistic effects,” the associate editor of the journal concludes.

The findings were published in Pediatric Investigation.

More From Health:

Newly discovered 'hot cells' in windpipe surprise scientists

Newly discovered 'hot cells' in windpipe surprise scientists

Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in US women: study

Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in US women: study
COVID-19 situation worsens in Pakistan ahead of Eid ul Adha

COVID-19 situation worsens in Pakistan ahead of Eid ul Adha
Toxic particles are making babies sick before birth

Toxic particles are making babies sick before birth
Being single increases chances of dying from stomach cancer

Being single increases chances of dying from stomach cancer
Overdosing on Vitamin D supplements can lead to hospitalisation: study

Overdosing on Vitamin D supplements can lead to hospitalisation: study
Baby born with four arms, legs hailed as 'miracle of nature'

Baby born with four arms, legs hailed as 'miracle of nature'
Good news: Exercise on weekend is good enough for your health

Good news: Exercise on weekend is good enough for your health
People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study

People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study
How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes

How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes
Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future

Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Latest

view all