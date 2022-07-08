 
entertainment
Kendall Jenner puts her enviable physique on display in tiny yellow top

Kendall Jenner sent temperatures soaring as she shared her new bikini clad snaps on Wednesday. 

The “Kardashians” star, 26, took to her Instagram and posted two eye-popping snaps in yellow string tiny top to show off her incredible physique. 

Kendall looked smashing as she added a modest layer to the look by covering up with an orange toned cropped cardigan. It had quarter sleeves and was left unbuttoned in front. 

The supermodel's post garnered massive likes and hearts from fans.

Kendall previously shared a slideshow, leading with a sunbathing snap, and eagle-eyed fans noticed professional basketball player Devin booker “liked” her post amid reports that the duo had called it quits after two years together.

