Friday Jul 08 2022
Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero

Three youngsters wearing protective masks ride on a motorcycle on a busy road in Pakistan. — AFP/File
  • Country logs zero COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours, NIH data shows
  • Pakistan's active coronavirus case count stands at 9,346.
  • 693 more people test positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 daily death count has nosedived to zero after seeing a major surge in a single day, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad data showed on Friday morning.

The daily death toll had surged to 9 on Thursday (July 7). As per latest stats, Pakistan reported no death in the last 24 hours.

There are 9,346 people currently suffering from the disease as the country logged 693 new infections, placing the total number of cases since the pandemic started at 1,541,645, and 379 recoveries overnight. However, the positivity rate dropped to 3.28%.

The new cases were detected after diagnostic tests on 21,137 samples.

Meanwhile, 165 COVID patients are being treated in critical care units (CCUs) at different medical facilities across Pakistan.

