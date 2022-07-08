Over 100 Sikh guards lost jobs in Toronto due to no-beard policy

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagah Railway Station in Wagah. – AFP/File

At least a hundred Sikhs working as security guards in Toronto lost their jobs or were demoted due to a mask-wearing policy under COVID-19 related restrictions.

The restriction made the Sikh workers to chose between their faith and jobs, TRT World reported.

Sikhism requires the followers to never trim their hair which subsequently makes them keep long beards.

However, in Toronto, a strict COVID-19 SOP requires the guards at shelters and other places wear an N95 protective face mask, which should be well fitted too.

Now here comes the problem.

To ensure the mask fits properly, the workers are bound to go clean-shaved.

This put the Sikh guards in major trouble as they started being laid off due to their long beards, a key religious tenet in Sikhsm.



The matter caused outrage on social media, while the World Sikh Organisation demanded a solution to the situation. The widespread reaction made the authorities in Toronto apologise and rehire the terminated Sikh guards.

The authorities even agreed to compensate the financial loss they had.