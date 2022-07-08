 
world
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Over 100 Sikh guards lost jobs in Toronto due to no-beard policy

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagah Railway Station in Wagah. – AFP/File
Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagah Railway Station in Wagah. – AFP/File

At least a hundred Sikhs working as security guards in Toronto lost their jobs or were demoted due to a mask-wearing policy under COVID-19 related restrictions.

The restriction made the Sikh workers to chose between their faith and jobs, TRT World reported.

Sikhism requires the followers to never trim their hair which subsequently makes them keep long beards. 

However, in Toronto, a strict COVID-19 SOP requires the guards at shelters and other places wear an N95 protective face mask, which should be well fitted too.

Related items

Now here comes the problem. 

To ensure the mask fits properly, the workers are bound to go clean-shaved. 

This put the Sikh guards in major trouble as they started being laid off due to their long beards, a key religious tenet in Sikhsm.

The matter caused outrage on social media, while the World Sikh Organisation demanded a solution to the situation. The widespread reaction made the authorities in Toronto apologise and rehire the terminated Sikh guards.

The authorities even agreed to compensate the financial loss they had.

More From World:

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot, feared dead

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot, feared dead
War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali

War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali
Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone

Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone
Woman arrested for physically assaulting street vendor

Woman arrested for physically assaulting street vendor

Man assaults woman for kicking his car

Man assaults woman for kicking his car
Wedding takes place without bride and groom

Wedding takes place without bride and groom
BBC anchor Tim Willcox caught off guard with feet on desk during live TV

BBC anchor Tim Willcox caught off guard with feet on desk during live TV
'Inappropriate call': UK police slam woman for odd request

'Inappropriate call': UK police slam woman for odd request
No language left behind: Meta's new AI model can translate 200 languages

No language left behind: Meta's new AI model can translate 200 languages

FACTBOX: Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?

FACTBOX: Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?
WATCH: Soul-stirring green sky reminds people of 'Stranger Things'

WATCH: Soul-stirring green sky reminds people of 'Stranger Things'
Body found by police suspected to be missing Bradford girl

Body found by police suspected to be missing Bradford girl

Latest

view all