Friday Jul 08 2022
Watch: One of world's oldest elephant passes away at 65

Elephant walking.— Unsplash
Believed to be one of the oldest elephants in the world, Tricia passed away at the age of 65 at Perth Zoo, Australia.

Daily Mail reported that the Asian elephant attracted hundreds of tourists for the past 60 years. Premier Mark McGowan called Tricia an "icon" of Western Australia.

She arrived at the Zoo in 1963 from Vietnam. Loved for her loving and goofy nature, Tricia captured the hearts of all who came to see her.

"Tonight, Western Australia farewells an icon... For many WA families, including my own, Tricia was a household name," said McGowan.

He added that the elephant's "stature and grace were compelling".

While Tricia was taken good care of and monitored closely, those close to her noticed her lack of sleep and difficulties in movement. They realised her health was deteriorating.

Senior elephant keeper at Perth Zoo, Steve Edmunds said that it was an "honour to have known Tricia".

A fund with the name of Tricia Tribute to Conservation Fund has been set up by Perth Zoo to honour one of its oldest members.

On Sunday, a Memorial Walk will be held in her memory at the Zoo.

Those who become a part of the Memorial will learn about Tricia's life as they do what she loved to do — walk through the zoo.

