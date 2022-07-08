 
world
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Larry the Cat: Internet's choice for UK's next PM after Boris Johnson resigns

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Larry the Cat (L) and Boris Johnson. — Twitter/Reuters
Larry the Cat (L) and Boris Johnson. — Twitter/Reuters

With the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK needs an acting leader. The internet believes Larry the Cat could do the job.

Videos circulating on social media show Larry wandering around 10 Downing Street in London waiting at the gate of the Prime Minister's Office.

One of the videos by BBC shows a reporter covering Downing Street just before Johnson's statement to the media. The cameraman zooms on the cat.

"Are you asking him to resign Larry?" a man is heard shouting.

The video led to people actually considering voting for Larry as Prime Minister.

A user said: "Personally I think we should vote Larry as prime minister. He'd do a better job than any Tory..."

Soon enough, Larry the Cat too joined Twitter. The account hilariously covers the political crisis in the UK.

"I am willing to serve as caretaker Prime Minister because that's frankly less ridiculous than the idea of Boris Johnson hanging around a minute longer," Larry said in a tweet.

The tweet carried a picture of the cat with a photoshopped tiny podium.

As the nation waited for the announcement, Larry wrote: "If Boris Johnson hasn't resigned by 10am I will be forced to crap in his shoes."

He followed it up by taking credit for the announcement. "That did the job. No need to thank me."

Johnson was ridiculed in the parliament where members of the Conservative Party asked him to resign and some even laughed at him, after which he put in his papers.

More From World:

Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving prime minister
New UK finance minister deletes tweet erroneously saying Japan's Abe had died

New UK finance minister deletes tweet erroneously saying Japan's Abe had died
Indian top court grants journalist Mohammed Zubair interim bail in alleged hate speech case

Indian top court grants journalist Mohammed Zubair interim bail in alleged hate speech case
In pictures: Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat to perform pinnacle of Hajj pilgrimage

In pictures: Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat to perform pinnacle of Hajj pilgrimage
WATCH: One of world's oldest elephant passes away at 65

WATCH: One of world's oldest elephant passes away at 65
Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis, Elon Musk says after twin reveal

Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis, Elon Musk says after twin reveal
Japan ex-PM Abe dies after being shot while making a speech

Japan ex-PM Abe dies after being shot while making a speech
Over 100 Sikh guards lost jobs in Toronto due to no-beard policy

Over 100 Sikh guards lost jobs in Toronto due to no-beard policy
War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali

War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali
Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone

Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone
Woman arrested for physically assaulting street vendor

Woman arrested for physically assaulting street vendor

Man assaults woman for kicking his car

Man assaults woman for kicking his car

Latest

view all