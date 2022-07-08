Indian police arrest man who offered Rs20m for chopping off BJP leader's tongue

Friday Jul 08, 2022
CHANDIGARH: A man who allegedly offered a reward of INR20 million for cutting the tongue of the currently-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has been arrested by Nuh Police in Haryana, reported Times Now.
Sharma got into trouble over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), causing riots and protests all over the country.
A man identified as Irshad Pradhan published a video of himself on social media where he declared the reward.
In the video, Pradhan can be heard offering the reward on behalf of the Mewat region.
“Do it and take the money [from me] right now,” Times Now quoted the accused as saying in the video.
The police immediately sprang to action against the threat. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij vowed that the accused will be held accountable.