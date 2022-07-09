 
world
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'Road users at risk': Woman jailed for taking 150 driving tests for others

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to completing 150 theory and practical tests on behalf of other drivers. — Tarian Police via ITV
Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to completing 150 theory and practical tests on behalf of other drivers. — Tarian Police via ITV

  • Woman admits to completing 150 driving tests on behalf of other candidates.
  • She pleads guilty in court and is sentenced to eight months in jail.
  • Detective Chief Inspector says her crimes put "innocent road users at risk."

A woman who took over a hundred driving tests for other drivers throughout England and Wales has been imprisoned for eight months, reported ITV.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to completing 150 theory and practical tests on behalf of other candidates from 2018 to 2020.

She committed these offences in multiple cities including Swansea, Birmingham, and London.

Police reported that Kaur offered services to applicants who had difficulty speaking English. Suspicion at test centres grew.

After the referral of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), an investigation began by the regional crime team for southern Wales, Tarian.

'Innocent road users at risk'

Kaur pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to eight months in jail.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney said that Kaur's crimes put "innocent road users at risk by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences".

"Safety on our roads has always been a priority and arresting those that flaunt the law ensures that we can keep unqualified drivers off the road," he added.

More From World:

'Very shocking': Four stabbed by knife-wielding assailant at Shanghai hospital

'Very shocking': Four stabbed by knife-wielding assailant at Shanghai hospital
In pictures: Celebrations in full swing as Muslims mark first day of Eid ul Adha

In pictures: Celebrations in full swing as Muslims mark first day of Eid ul Adha
Pilgrims 'stone the devil' as almost million-strong Hajj winds down

Pilgrims 'stone the devil' as almost million-strong Hajj winds down
Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police
Eid ul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states

Eid ul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states
Putin warns West: sanctions risk energy price spike catastrophe

Putin warns West: sanctions risk energy price spike catastrophe
Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal

Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal
Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme Court 'out of control'

Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme Court 'out of control'
Shinzo Abe's assassin used a handmade firearm

Shinzo Abe's assassin used a handmade firearm
Thirteen dead, three dozen missing after cloudburst in IIoJK

Thirteen dead, three dozen missing after cloudburst in IIoJK
Indian police arrest man who offered Rs20m for chopping off BJP leader's tongue

Indian police arrest man who offered Rs20m for chopping off BJP leader's tongue
Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Latest

view all