'Road users at risk': Woman jailed for taking 150 driving tests for others

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to completing 150 theory and practical tests on behalf of other drivers. — Tarian Police via ITV

Woman admits to completing 150 driving tests on behalf of other candidates.

She pleads guilty in court and is sentenced to eight months in jail.

Detective Chief Inspector says her crimes put "innocent road users at risk."

A woman who took over a hundred driving tests for other drivers throughout England and Wales has been imprisoned for eight months, reported ITV.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to completing 150 theory and practical tests on behalf of other candidates from 2018 to 2020.

She committed these offences in multiple cities including Swansea, Birmingham, and London.

Police reported that Kaur offered services to applicants who had difficulty speaking English. Suspicion at test centres grew.



After the referral of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), an investigation began by the regional crime team for southern Wales, Tarian.

'Innocent road users at risk'

Kaur pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to eight months in jail.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney said that Kaur's crimes put "innocent road users at risk by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences".

"Safety on our roads has always been a priority and arresting those that flaunt the law ensures that we can keep unqualified drivers off the road," he added.