Saturday Jul 09 2022
Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'

Queen heirs, Prince William and Prince Charles, are being mocked by British Primeminister Boris Johnson's ex.

The monarch who marked 70 years as the Queen of UK in Summer, is gradually passing the torch to Charles as he braces himself for Kingship.

Meanwhile, Boris' former girlfriend, Petronella Wyatt, questioned whether the Jubilee celebrations were a “fond farewell to the monarchy”, claiming that the monarchy will struggle to survive without the Queen and slamming Prince William as “petulant”.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Ms Wyatt said: “The Queen’s heirs can’t hold it together.

“Charles thinks he’s leader of the Opposition, William is petulant and their family petty squabbles are in the papers almost daily.

“This would not have happened on Prince Philip’s watch," she notes.

Boris has announced his resignation as the PM of Britain over Downing Street parties uproar amid COVID-19.

