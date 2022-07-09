 
world
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Reuters

'Very shocking': Four stabbed by knife-wielding assailant at Shanghai hospital

By
Reuters

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Police officers walk outside the outpatient department of Ruijin Hospital following a stabbing incident, in Shanghai, China July 9, 2022.— Reuters
Police officers walk outside the outpatient department of Ruijin Hospital following a stabbing incident, in Shanghai, China July 9, 2022.— Reuters

  • Four people wounded by a knife-wielding assailant.
  • Long trail of blood seen on marble surface of flight of stairs in one video.
  • None of the wounded are in life-threatening situation.

SHANGHAI: Four people at a renowned Shanghai hospital were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant on Saturday, in the second reported stabbing incident after a COVID-19 lockdown of the financial hub was lifted early in June.

Officers raced to the more than 100-year-old Ruijin Hospital on Saturday morning after receiving calls about an attack, police said.

Videos on social media showed chaos as visitors clambered under turnstiles to get out of the hospital while doctors were seen running out with their patients, some in wheelchairs and one on a mobile bed.

A long trail of blood was seen on the marble surface of a flight of stairs in one video.

Related items

"It's very shocking," said a Shanghai resident who had arrived for a check-up just after the hospital was sealed off, declining to give her name. "This is very despairing. What has happened to this society?"

Hospitals are a flashpoint for many in China, who face issues from touts illegally trading appointment tickets, long queues to see doctors, and corruption that can push up the cost of receiving care.

At the Shanghai hospital, police found a man holding a crowd hostage with a knife on the seventh floor of the outpatient department. When the man threatened to hurt the hostages, the police opened fire, subduing him, according to local police.

None of the wounded is in a life-threatening situation and the incident is being investigated, the police said.

Ruijin Hospital has been cordoned off, and all appointments cancelled, a police officer told onlookers outside.

A man was arrested on Monday after going on a stabbing spree in the city's downtown Jingan district.

More From World:

In pictures: Celebrations in full swing as Muslims mark first day of Eid ul Adha

In pictures: Celebrations in full swing as Muslims mark first day of Eid ul Adha
Pilgrims 'stone the devil' as almost million-strong Hajj winds down

Pilgrims 'stone the devil' as almost million-strong Hajj winds down
Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police
'Road users at risk': Woman jailed for taking 150 driving tests for others

'Road users at risk': Woman jailed for taking 150 driving tests for others
Eid ul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states

Eid ul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states
Putin warns West: sanctions risk energy price spike catastrophe

Putin warns West: sanctions risk energy price spike catastrophe
Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal

Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal
Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme Court 'out of control'

Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme Court 'out of control'
Shinzo Abe's assassin used a handmade firearm

Shinzo Abe's assassin used a handmade firearm
Thirteen dead, three dozen missing after cloudburst in IIoJK

Thirteen dead, three dozen missing after cloudburst in IIoJK
Indian police arrest man who offered Rs20m for chopping off BJP leader's tongue

Indian police arrest man who offered Rs20m for chopping off BJP leader's tongue
Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Latest

view all