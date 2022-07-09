 
health
Pakistan logs over 730 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan reports 730 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. Photo: AFP/file
  • Pakistan reports 730 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.
  • COVID-19 positivity ratio stands at 3.24%.
  • Seven more patients succumbed to deadly virus.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported 730 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, with the national positivity ratio reaching 3.24%, according to the statistics from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the latest statistics, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,542,377 after new infections were confirmed in the country, as per the government data. 

The new infections were detected after 22,568 diagnostic tests were conducted across the county over the past 24 hours.

In addition to this, seven more patients succumbed to the deadly virus during the same period taking the death toll from the pathogen to 30,420.

As per the NIH stats, the condition of 158 more patients with the virus is critical.

