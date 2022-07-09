 
Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘fight of their lives’ against Prince Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly forced Prince William and Kate Middleton into a “fight for their very lives” in preparation to launch his memoir.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her interview with Express UK.

She claimed, “Right now there are changes going on behind the scenes personnel-wise at the Kensington Palace office of William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge which point to one conclusion: They are preparing, quietly, for the fight of their lives.”

Especially since Prince Harry seems adamant on releasing his “royal tell-all to end all tell-all” out for the public.

Before concluding she even branded Prince Harry “a [expletive] off prince who seems to enjoy score-settling”

