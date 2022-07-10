Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Thousands of people on Saturday took to social media to offer their condolences to Oprah Winfrey over her father's death. Her father Vernon died at the age of 88.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited the American TV legend. It was not clear whether they visited Oprah to inquire about her father's health.

Many people believe their visit was a part of their preparations for another explosive interview.

The couple's tell-all interview last year with Oprah further deteriorated their relations with the British royal family.

No statement has been issued by the couple on the death of Oprah's father.

It was also likely that the couple would personally visit Oprah to offer their condolences.

Vernon - who was a barber and businessman in Nashville - died on Friday after battling cancer. Media mogul Oprah, 68, posted a tribute to her father on Saturday.

"Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022," Oprah wrote in the caption. "Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak," the TV host wrote, alongside a video of the moment.

She continued, "Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing."

"That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts ," she ended the caption.