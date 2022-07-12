PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addressing her party's supporters at Jhang's Gojra Morr. — Twitter/PML-N

JHANG: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz told her party’s supporters that the Shehbaz Sharif-led party’s competition was not against their arch-rival PTI but with “incompetence and inflation”.

The PML-N leader is leading a rally in Jhang today (Tuesday) as a part of her party’s campaign for the by-polls being held for Punjab Assembly seats PP-125 and PP-127.

The PML-N leader has so far addressed the rally in Jhang’s Gojra Morr and Chiniot Morr, where she slammed the PTI.

In her address at Gojra Morr, Maryam told the people that the PML-N had formed a government in the province and now the hard times are over and the good times are on the horizon.

“If the people want inflation to decrease then they should vote for PML-N. PML-N’s competition is not with Imran Khan but with inflation and incompetence,” Maryam said while making a case for the people of Jhang to vote for her party in the July 17 by-polls. She asked the people to make a promise to her that they will throw out the people against Punjab’s development.



The PML-N leader also assured the people that she will not rest easy till their fortunes are changed.

On July 17, the control of the Punjab Assembly will be on the line, as the race for 20 seats in the province heats up.

In Pakistan's most politically important province, the PML-N is hoping to maintain its narrow control over its fortress. While the PTI is aiming to wrest the province away from the ruling party.

Both the parties are campaigning hard to win control of Punjab, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz has been addressing rallies in all the constituencies while the PTI Chairman Imran Khan himself is leading his party's campaign.