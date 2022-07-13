Post the by-polls in Punjab

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan April 21, 2022. — Reuters

By-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab are now just four days away and curiosity, anxiety, claims of success and fear of failure are not only prevalent in Punjab but also in the whole country. Concerns are also being raised about their outcome.

It should be recalled that the Election Commission of Pakistan had deseated 25 members of the PTI for voting for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The PML-N has to win more than 10 seats to save Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s office, while the PTI also aims to bag more than 10 seats. The goal of getting more than 10 seats is also crucial for the party because it will not only regain power in Punjab but also pave the way for its demand for general elections in the country.

The results of the by-elections will have far-reaching consequences for national politics, governance, and foreign policy, influencing key decisions, including the role of institutions.

That is why Imran Khan is himself running the election campaign of PTI candidates. He has created an atmosphere based on allegations and concerns in his speeches so that if the PML-N wins, its victory would be tainted by allegations of rigging and foul play. He would say that he had already pointed out the Punjab government's administrative rigging, the connivance of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the role of the establishment in it.



On the other hand, component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement have changed their priorities after removing the PTI government.

JUIF leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is still in Saudi Arabia after performing Haj and he will return after the by-polls. On the other hand, former President Asif Zardari's first priority is to achieve his former position for the second time and for this purpose he is engaged in secret activities and making an all-out efforts to reach the Presidency before November. He will be ready for any role in the appointment of the new army chief, which President Arif Alvi may not be willing to perform.

In this way, it will become easier for Bilawal Bhutto to be elected as the prime minister after the next election.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia from Wednesday. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has just returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Haj.

It could have been a coincidence that two Pakistani leaders visited Saudi Arabia when the US president is on the Middle East tour amid news of recognition of Israel by more countries.

Originally published in The News