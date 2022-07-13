 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard has come under fire for ‘golddigger’ digs against Johnny Depp.

American actor Mickey Rourke made this accusation in his interview on the British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He blasted the actor’s ex-wife during the course of his candid chat and referenced his own scandal that cost him ‘multiple jobs’ before ‘the truth came to light.

Rourke was quoted saying, “I know Johnny for many years, but I don't really know him intimately.”

“All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something that I didn't do.”

“It cost me movie jobs for several years and it [gave] me a bad reputation. And finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs.”

“And so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know? Do you think that's what she was?”

More From Entertainment:

Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary

Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary
Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why
Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique

Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique
Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal

Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal
Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo

Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo
Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm
Johnny Depp shades ‘fickle’ Hollywood, Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp shades ‘fickle’ Hollywood, Amber Heard?
Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?

Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?
David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards
Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo

Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo

Latest

view all