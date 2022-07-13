 
business
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
BDBusiness desk

Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer

By
BDBusiness desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

A picture of the fire that broke down at the Guddu power plant. — Screenshot via Geo News
A picture of the fire that broke down at the Guddu power plant. — Screenshot via Geo News

  • Senior engineer says restoring plant operations would take nearly one month.
  • Sources say there were no fire extinguishers in the power plant.
  • A four-member team led by chief engineer has started investigation.

The Guddu power plant was burned to the ground during the Eid ul Ada holidays due to a fire, causing a loss worth Rs15 billion to the national exchequer.

According to the sources, due to a fire that broke out in the plant on the night of Eid, 747 megawatts of power went out of the system and the fire caused a loss worth Rs15 billion.

Related items

Sources added that there were no fire extinguishers in the power plant and the staff members were not on duty when the fire broke out. A four-member team led by the chief engineer has started investigating the incident.

A senior engineer said that the generators were flooded due to heavy rains, adding that the fire was caused due to an accident. He, however, added that a probe has been launched into the matter.

He further said that restoring plant operations would take approximately one month. “The damage incurred is not as severe as is being reported, and those responsible will be identified,” he said.

More From Business:

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

IHC declares navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal

IHC declares navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal
WEF report says Pakistan second-worst country on Global Gender Gap Index

WEF report says Pakistan second-worst country on Global Gender Gap Index
PTI moves ECP alleging pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-election

PTI moves ECP alleging pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-election
Economic headwinds push rupee past 210 against dollar

Economic headwinds push rupee past 210 against dollar
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to be reduced by up to Rs10 per litre

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to be reduced by up to Rs10 per litre
Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation

Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation
Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi, killing nearly 30

Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi, killing nearly 30
Pakistan population expected to see 56% rise by 2050: UN

Pakistan population expected to see 56% rise by 2050: UN
Airlift decides to 'permanently' shut down operations amid global recession

Airlift decides to 'permanently' shut down operations amid global recession
Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall

Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall
GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition

GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition

Latest

view all