 
world
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Video shows young girls in India violently fighting over lover boy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

One girl had a wooden baton in her hand which she used to physically assault another girl.— Screengrab via Instagram/Hindustan Times
One girl had a wooden baton in her hand which she used to physically assault another girl.— Screengrab via Instagram/Hindustan Times

A video, reportedly from Haldwani, India, went viral where young girls were seen fighting violently over their lover boy, the Hindustan Times reported.

The fight seemed to have been happening between two groups of girls. As seen in the viral video, one of the girls had a wooden baton in her hand which she used to physically assault another girl.

Another girl was seen fiercely pulling the hair of a girl and pushing her away.

Despite the violence, netizens seemed to be "enjoying" the video as indicated in the comments section, with some social media users wondering who the girls were fighting for.

"I really want to see this guy's face," said a user.

A user pointed out how the video was not "fun" because there was no sound in it.

The incident was caught on camera. However, no official complaint was registered regarding the matter.

More From World:

'We stand behind her': Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

'We stand behind her': Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender
Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others

Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others
WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics

WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics
Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups

Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal

Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Sri Lanka’s president flees country for Maldives, officials say

Sri Lanka’s president flees country for Maldives, officials say
CPS drops anti-Semitism case against two British Muslims

CPS drops anti-Semitism case against two British Muslims
Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier
Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa hits airport standoff in escape attempt
US health dept says doctors must offer abortion if mother's life is at risk

US health dept says doctors must offer abortion if mother's life is at risk

Latest

view all