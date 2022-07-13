 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard chose to name her daughter with a name that’s connected to Johnny Depp in the most meaningful way.

While it is common knowledge that Depp chose the names for his two children Jack and Lily-Rose Depp through one of his movies, Heard might have also gone the same route, despite having no public ties to the Pirates actor.

This connection has been made by a social media user and according to YourTango, Oonagh’s name is connected to the 1985 Tom Cruise film Legend, in the same way as Lily and Jack.

The two main characters of the film are Jack and Lili but there is also another, named Oonagh.

The social media user pointed out, “There is another character, a fairy, that falls in love with Jack, can you guess what her name is?? Oonagh.”

Before concluding the user also slipped in a dig at the star and admitted, “Please tell me the chances of this because since learning this I am in awe at the level of obsession in this woman.”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter
Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report

Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family
Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family
Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony

Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony
Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler
James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations
Kim Kardashian to fulfil Pete Davidson's desire of having kids?

Kim Kardashian to fulfil Pete Davidson's desire of having kids?
Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?

Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Latest

view all