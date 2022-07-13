 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Lizzo shares special moment after Emmy nominations

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, famously known as Lizzo is celebrating Emmy nominations!

After the 2022 Emmy nominations list dropped on Tuesday, the Good As Hell singer took to Instagram Live and celebrated the fact that her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was recognized in six categories — and shared hopes of meeting a certain A-list actress at the ceremony.

"I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated — and not just one nomination, — six nominations!" exclaimed the 34-year-old About Damn Time performer, whose reality dance competition series is nominated in categories recognizing cinematography, editing, sound mixing, casting, directing and reality competition programs overall.

"Emmys! Do you know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman's gonna be there, Probably! Nicole Kidman might be there! And I'm gonna see Nicole Kidman at the Emmys," continued Lizzo, wearing a black Gap long sleeve shirt and sitting in her home. "

While Kidman, 55, has earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on HBO's Big Little Lies and a total of three overall nominations, the actress isn't nominated at this year's ceremony.


