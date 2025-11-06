Charli XCX reveals insights into new album

Charli XCX talks about new and upcoming music

Charli XCX has revealed she is “exploring a lot of stuff with strings” for her next album.

The popstar appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast, where she gave an update on what her music might sound like after brat.

When Gwyneth asked Charli whether she might make music “super stripped back”, she responded: “Yeah, I’m a really big Lou Reed fan, he’s kind of my guy. I’ve definitely thought about that.”

“I really like to work in contrast,” the Apple singer said, adding, “I think whatever I do next will just inherently be different to Brat because that’s what feels natural.”

Charli went on to reveal that she is currently “exploring a lot of stuff with strings at the moment, which I’m really enjoying.”

“I haven’t really worked in that space before,” she added.

Charli has previously hinted at the sound of her next album, sharing in May that she’s expecting her next album to go in a completely different direction: “You can never really do the same thing twice and my next record will probably be a flop which I’m down for to be honest.”

Though we don’t know when her next album may arrive, the singer is confirmed to have written original songs for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

Charli has also launched her career in film by playing a comedic version of herself in the TV show Overcompensating.

She has also taken a lead role in Pete Ohs’ Erupcja, and starred in 100 Nights Of Hero, which closed this year’s London Film Festival.

Charli is also set to appear in the adventure-comedy Sacrifice alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans, the upcoming erotic thriller I Want Your Sex alongside Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman, and Dakota Johnson’s first film as director.