Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with kids

Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Reality star Kim Kardashian recently shared pictures with her four children having a fun day at the beach.

On Wednesday morning the reality TV star 41 - who is currently on The Kardashians for Hulu - shared gorgeous photos to her 324million Instagram followers with her little ones who include North, nine; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

The stunning family was in their chic black swimwear while enjoying a beach day in the picturesque Turks and Caicos as the SKIMS founder simply captioned it ‘'LIFE.'

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote in the comment section, 'Chicagoooooo' with love emojis while sister Khloe Kardashian hit the like button.

Kim opted for simplicity and elegance with her swimwear.

The children all complemented their mother's swimwear with mostly black outfits.

