Kate Middleton and Prince William won't meet Meghan and Harry during US tour, claims royal expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton won't have the time to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their US royal tour, according to an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be making their first US trip in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize awards.

Neil Sean, a royal expert, has shared his thoughts on the Cambridges' much-anticipated trip to the US, saying the royal couple they have a "packed schedule".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil said: "It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet."



The expert added: "When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place. You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible."

He continued: "They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits. Very nice and regally put."

Neil Sean went on to claim: "This all centres upon the fact that Prince William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that his younger brother Prince Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah."